Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.19 Million in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 25,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 85,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

