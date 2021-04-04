Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.58). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 309.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,795,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

