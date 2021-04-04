$0.94 EPS Expected for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.11. NV5 Global reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after buying an additional 100,460 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in NV5 Global by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at $723,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

