Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives $8.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Apollo Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 103,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 288,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.