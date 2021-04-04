Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $92.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $103.43 on Thursday. Lennar has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.