LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 940,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $33,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LKQ by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,469,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,270,000 after buying an additional 72,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

