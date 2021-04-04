BSCView Trading Down 13% This Week (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 13% against the dollar. BSCView has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $620,322.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.71 or 0.00328520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.69 or 0.00775751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00092392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016849 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,627,149 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

