Truist Financial Corp Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,072 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $86.66 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03.

