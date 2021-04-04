2,124 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $74.83.

Separately, Standpoint Research lowered Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.