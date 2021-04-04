EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 389,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,260,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of PPA opened at $72.92 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.84.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.