Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,307 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BOX by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,038,000 after acquiring an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.