Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,051 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,051 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

