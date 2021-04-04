Verition Fund Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 153,312 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.55 and a twelve month high of $216.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day moving average of $191.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.