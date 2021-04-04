Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,135,683 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,135,683 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

