Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.81.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $80.21 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

