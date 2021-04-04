Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $29,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

