National Pension Service Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Teleflex worth $28,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

TFX opened at $414.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.99 and a 1 year high of $434.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

