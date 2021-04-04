Truist Financial Corp Has $16.15 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

