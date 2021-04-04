Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 89,195 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 89,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 714,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,512,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $5,506,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

