Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $321,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,141. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

