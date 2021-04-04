Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $129.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

