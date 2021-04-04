DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

DLY opened at $19.32 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

