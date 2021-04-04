Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0169 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE GIM opened at $5.34 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 523,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,952,387.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,952,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,477. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

