TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 240 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 240 ($3.14).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TUI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other TUI news, insider Peter Krueger acquired 39,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36). Also, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of TUI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 380.70 ($4.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.50. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 393.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 376.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

