Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price at $44.50

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $58.73 on Thursday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

