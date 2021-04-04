Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT at €69.92

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €69.92 ($82.26).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR FME opened at €62.78 ($73.86) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.86. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.