VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 254.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,245 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $89.65.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

