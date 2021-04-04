Truist Financial Corp Buys 10,419 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.42.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $528,594.55. Insiders sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

