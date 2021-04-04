Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 296,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

NYSEARCA KOCT opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

