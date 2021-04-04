Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 296,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

NYSEARCA KOCT opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.