Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,054 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,125 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,995,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,295,868 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of KLIC opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

