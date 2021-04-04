Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,885 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

EXPE opened at $175.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

