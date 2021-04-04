Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

