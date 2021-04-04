EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,371,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $84.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $89.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.