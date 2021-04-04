Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.92 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.