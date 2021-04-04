Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
IPGP stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.92 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.
In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
