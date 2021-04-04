Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,493 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $351.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.11 and a 200-day moving average of $343.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

