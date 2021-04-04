Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 413.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after buying an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $238.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $117.88 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

