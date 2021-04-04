Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $46.44

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

