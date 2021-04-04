Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 251.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.08.

MCO opened at $306.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $192.00 and a 1 year high of $307.86.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

