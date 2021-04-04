Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Twilio were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $352.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,928 shares of company stock worth $87,196,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

