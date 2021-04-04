SOMESING Market Cap Reaches $32.57 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $32.57 million and $117.76 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 66.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00076069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00328068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.00779601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00092830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028612 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016837 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

