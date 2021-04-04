Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $27.62 million and $6,477.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $9.38 or 0.00016061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00076069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00328068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.00779601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00092830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028612 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,944,597 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.