Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Abiomed alerts:

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $315.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.44 and its 200-day moving average is $296.19. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $140.38 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.