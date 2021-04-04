Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.