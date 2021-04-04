Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,559 shares of company stock worth $3,229,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

