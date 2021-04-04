Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,509 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.98 and a 1-year high of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

