Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,527 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other AMC Networks news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock worth $1,479,658. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

