Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after purchasing an additional 89,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 262,456 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 792,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 665,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 99,639 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.