G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 1,237.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,423 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after buying an additional 1,004,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $329,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608 over the last 90 days. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GTHX opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

