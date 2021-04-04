Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 279.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

