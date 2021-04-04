106,895 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,184,000. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

